Gregg County Historical Museum holds Dalton Gang bank robbery reenactment

The Gregg County Historical Museum is holding the Dalton Days & Wild West Show on Saturday, Apr. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A museum in Longview will be holding a history reenactment and celebration of Gregg County’s 150th birthday.

“Watch as the Dalton Gang robs a fake bank, and then watch as the Longview citizens come out and show their heroism and courage,” said museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy. The reenactments will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

In addition, entry to the museum will be free and games, crafts, a petting zoo, an “outlaw camp,” food vendors and live music will all be offered.

Loy said they have had between 2,500-3,500 attendees in the past, and they expect a good turnout this time too. The event will take place right in front of the museum, at 214 N. Fredonia St. in Longview. For more information, check the event page on the museum website, here.

“It’s 100% free, so come on out and join us,” Loy said.

