Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Dry but much cooler conditions over the weekend. Frost/light freeze possible Sunday and Monday morning.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Yesterday sure was a busy and stormy day. Thankfully the weather over the next several days is looking much quieter, but it will remain on the cool side. Clouds persist overhead tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 30s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see more clouds than sun for our Saturday as highs struggle to warm into the upper 50s during the “heat” of the day. We should see some clearing to the skies Saturday night, and that clearing will help temperatures fall faster and lower, so be prepared for the chance of some light frost by Sunday morning as we wake up in the lower 30s. Sunday afternoon will trend cool in the middle 50s for most with a fair mix of sun and clouds. Another cold start is expected for next Monday, with a light freeze possible for many in East Texas. Thankfully, southeasterly winds will help us warm up a bit better by Monday afternoon which will place highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A cool start to the Spring Season, but at least it is not stormy. A few showers will be possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with better shots at rain returning to the forecast next Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front approaches from the west. Folks, hope you can enjoy the quiet but cool weather this weekend!

