Boil water notice issued for City of Rusk

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Residents of the City of Rusk who were without water due to a broken line are now under a boil order.

Due to a water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Rusk Public Water System to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

Those East of Cherokee Animal Clinic (665 E. Johnson Drive) are not included in this notice, which encompasses the following streets: East Johnson Drive, Bagley, Gambrell, Nelson, Marshall, King, Sherman, Parrish, Academy, Pine, Crystal Ave., Julie Circle, Fire Tower, Twisted Oaks, Briar Bend, Tower Drive, Fairview, White, Daniels, Euclid North of Golfcrest, Golfcrest, Birmingham Forest and CR 1201.

Also excluded from the boil water notice are all customers off Loop 343 N, FM 2972, Hwy 69 N, Hwy 698 and Nottingham Street.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Thomas Thompson Utilities Director at (903) 683-2321 or city hall at (903) 683-2213. To contact TCEQ, call (512) 239-4691.

