Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious...
Those arrested on various charges are, clockwise from top left: Demarcus McCowan, Tyberious Gonsoulin, Avis Delynn Jones, and Dekendrick Bender.(Harrison Co. Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four people were arrested on Friday when law enforcement served narcotics search warrants at a home in the county.

According to Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, on March 17, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Response Team, working with the Joint Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team, executed narcotics search warrants at 812 Navajo Trail and 506 University.

During the searches, investigators located approximately 464 grams of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of cocaine, United States currency, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items, and two firearms, Carruth said.

Arrested on drug and firearm charges and taken to the Harrison County Jail were: Avis Delynn Jones, 38; Damarcus McCowan, 21; Tyberious Gonsoulin, 22; and Dekendrick Bender, 22.

Carruth said, “I am pleased to see the great teamwork between the Marshall Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, taking dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets of Marshall, working together to make our community safe.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coffee City police chief warns of impersonator making traffic stops
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas
Hot air balloons sailing over a sunset.
The Great Texas Balloon Race returns with a star-studded country music lineup
WEBXTRA: East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle
East Texan says Tyler railroad tracks damaged his vehicle

Latest News

New London Anniversary
New London School
Coffee City Police Impersonator
Coffee City chief offers tips on handling impersonator
Wilcox Update
The Wilcox Update
Scooter Crash
Scooter Crash Updated