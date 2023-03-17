4 arrested on drug, firearm charges in Harrison County house raids

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four people were arrested on Friday when law enforcement served narcotics search warrants at a home in the county.

According to Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth, on March 17, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Response Team, working with the Joint Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team, executed narcotics search warrants at 812 Navajo Trail and 506 University.

During the searches, investigators located approximately 464 grams of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, approximately 10 grams of cocaine, United States currency, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia items, and two firearms, Carruth said.

Arrested on drug and firearm charges and taken to the Harrison County Jail were: Avis Delynn Jones, 38; Damarcus McCowan, 21; Tyberious Gonsoulin, 22; and Dekendrick Bender, 22.

Carruth said, “I am pleased to see the great teamwork between the Marshall Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, taking dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets of Marshall, working together to make our community safe.”

