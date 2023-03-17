2 displaced after fire starts inside Longview home
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Friday.
The fire was in a home on Culvert Street. According to Fire Marshal Kevin May, two people were at home when they noticed the scent of smoke.
The traced it to their water heater. The fire department was able to contain the fire. It remains under investigation.
