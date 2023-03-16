Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Zeke Elliot released from the Cowboys after 7 seasons

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - After 7 seasons spent playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Zeke Elliot has been released from the team.

According to the team management, Elliot’s $16.7 million salary was too steep a price to pay for his services given last seasons performances. Owner Jerry Jones will save nearly $11 million against the 2023 salary cap after Elliot’s release.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield and are now expected to go after the Elliot, however given his recent performances he is expected to take a steep pay cut.

Currently no offers have been made for Zeke Elliot from any team.

