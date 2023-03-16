Tyler ISD auction includes final portable building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For decades, portable buildings were used to house students and faculty throughout Tyler ISD. Now, the school district is preparing to sell the last building.

“It’s not one of the last, it is the last,” said Tim Loper, the director of facility services at TISD.

The online auction for the last portable container is open through April 4. TISD bought the portable buildings years ago to fulfill only one purpose.

“They were purchased and put in all of our school’s sites for overcrowding,” Loper said.

The district has already sold nearly 200 of the buildings. With the closing of Hogg Middle School last year, the school is not being occupied anymore.

“We have no need for this final and last portable building,” Loper said.

The maintenance for the portable buildings has been a challenge for facilities.

“Not only for upkeep but energy efficiency, they also been a challenge,” Loper said. “Not to mention safety and security.”

The money earned from the online auction will go into TISD’s general fund to support the district.

“We are able to design our facilities to absorb those portable buildings spaces within the building and to build capacity for future in those buildings also,” Loper said.

Loper hopes that portable buildings will not be needed in the future.

“I’m just excited to see it go,” Loper said with a laugh.

Office furniture, cars and more are also available in the online auction through March 23.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.