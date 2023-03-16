Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters...
Police in Sacramento, California, are searching for a thief who broke into several helicopters early Wednesday morning and left one in a crashed heap.(Source: KCRA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage on Wednesday when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport, authorities said.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone tried to start four helicopters that were sitting at the airport and managed to operate one, Sacramento police said.

The Bell 429 helicopter wound up on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked.

No injuries were reported. The thief took off and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

It’s a federal crime to destroy an aircraft. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
First Alert Weather Day: 2 rounds of severe weather expected on Thursday
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Upshur County Child Advocacy
Upshur County Child Advocacy
Kilgore ISD Lawsuit
Kilgore ISD Lawsuit
Cyclist Accident
Whitehouse Cyclist Accident
For the first time in three decades, the U.S. has a new favorite dog breed.
Frist time in over 30 years, French bulldog becomes top US dog breed
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages