A quick picnic, the calm before the storm

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday’s forecast certainly didn’t seem to be compatible with an outdoor picnic, but one young Tyler couple decided to spread out a blanket, regardless. And they enjoyed the solitude of being nearly the only people in Bergfeld Park in the calm before the storm.

Vanessa and Jair Rodriguez had plenty of elbow room in the park.

“Why are you having a picnic?” I asked Vanessa.

“We’re not, really. It’s just a little date,” Vanessa said.

True, there are no sandwiches, just fruity drinks, fruit, and cat food. That’s to keep Alex the cat close by. So, it’s kind of a date-nic.

“It was actually his idea this time, instead of me always planning the date. He was like you know what? This is for us, and I’ll plan a date for us,” Vanessa said.

And Jair did, based on their previous picnic. He says his parents may have had picnics and did have old school dates.

“I think my parents did; also, late night drive-in shows. Drive-in movie theaters,” Jair said.

Yes, they brought their phones, but they weren’t really using them. The tulips Jair brought required a little assembly, but they’ll last longer ... they were Legos.

“We kind of enjoy it. It’s just our alone time,” Vanessa said.

Well, it was until I showed up.

“We don’t have any kids running around or any dogs chasing our cat. It’s really very calm and I think I like that,” Vanessa said.

But the skies were growing not quite so calm and beginning to open up.

“You’re going to have to run,” I said.

“Yes, for sure,” Vanessa said.

But they enjoyed a few more moments together on the ground right next to a picnic table. They preferred a blanket, they said.

Vanessa says their only other date-nic was in the East Texas heat and that this one was much more pleasant, although it ended with rain.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.