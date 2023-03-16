Panola and Navarro split Wednesday doubleheader

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - It would be a doubleheader at Jim Reeves Memorial Field in Carthage this afternoon, where Panola would win the first one on a walk off, 2-1 the final score.

In game two of the doubleheader Panola middle infielder Gio Febus at the plate with a man on second and he rips it sending a line drive into left field. Edgardo Martinez showing off his wheels is sent home. The play at the plate has Martinez diving in and he is safe giving the Ponies an early one to nothing lead in the first inning.

But Navarro would strike back loading the bases in the second Jack Opien for Navarro hits it sharply into a fielder’s choice scoring a run and tying the game at one apiece. Then in the third Navarro would really begin to unload after the first batter would reach on an error, Austin Eaton would get a single to put two men on. Next batter for Navarro hits it hard up the middle. Shortstop can’t make the play at second and the bases are loaded again.

Panola is forced to make a pitching change giving it to Ponies right hander Caleb Chacon, and on his first pitch to Matt Houston, Houston blisters it sending the ball deep and high into left field for a towering Grand Slam home run bringing the score five to one Navarro.

Now the Ponies would get a run back in the fourth, but it would be the last time they would cross the plate. Navarro would go on to win it by 10 Run rule in the eighth inning. Final score Navarro 12 Panola 2.

