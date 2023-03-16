Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Thursday, A First Alert Weather Day is in effect as we are likely to see strong/severe thunderstorms moving into East Texas as early as the late morning hours...through the afternoon with round 1, and then during the evening and into the overnight hours with round 2. A cold front is expected to swiftly move through ETX Thursday evening allowing the storms to move out fairly quickly. As I mentioned to you yesterday, an ENHANCED RISK was added to the threat for severe weather for tomorrow over the northern ½ of East Texas. This is a 3 out of 5 in the risk category. The southern ½ of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK, or 2 out of 5 in the risk category. Greatest risk remains Strong/Gusty Thunderstorm Winds of 70 mph or more as the stronger storms move through. There remains a chance for a few isolated tornadoes, as well as pockets of large hail. Some Flash Flooding will be possible as rainfall totals of 3″ will be possible in some areas. As the front moves through the northern areas at Midnight or so, most of the rain/storms will move into Deep East Texas (Southern East Texas). The rain and storms will likely move out of Deep East Texas sometime in the mid-morning hours. Please be Weather Alert on Thursday. Please charge your batteries and know what to do if Warnings are issued for your area. Download the KLTV Weather App and please sign up for First Alert-ThunderCall. It is Free and will warn you when a Warning is issued for your area. Just log on to The KLTV Weather Page and click on ThunderCall sign up. The sun should return for many on Friday afternoon. Windy and much cooler on Friday. A frost is still possible on Saturday morning as temps drop into the middle 30s. A bit warmer on Sunday, now, so the Frost threat is low. Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy skies Monday through Wednesday of next week with scattered showers possible. Best chances are expected to be on Monday. Have a great night.

