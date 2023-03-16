Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department has released the name of the man killed in a hit and run incident Monday night.
Sgt. Brett Ayres said Tyartrick Coutee, 45, of Nacogdoches, was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 5000 block of South Street.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday outside Loop 224. The vehicle involved has not yet been located as the investigation continues.
Previous reporting:
