Lady Patriots headed to Missouri to play Ashland of Ohia in the Elite 8

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Lady Patriots are headed to the Elite 8 to play against Ashland of Ohio after going on a 3 game winning streak in the tournament.

Currently the Lady Patriots are the 8th seed of the tournament but should they drop the top ranked Ashland, it would become a tremendous victory in the history of UT Tyler.

“We’re here for a reason the way the last three games that we played, we played the number on offense out of the Armack, against Mines.  We played the number one seed Angelo on their home court, and then obviously Lubbock, whose been in there.  Been consistent, so our path hasn’t been the easiest, but I don’t think we’d have it any other way.” said head coach Rebecca Alvidrez

In just her second season in charge of the Lady Patriots basketball team head coach Alvidrez has led the Lady Patriots to so many firsts so early in her career and has earned the trust of the players.

“We have played like the best teams in out conference, and the Colorado conference, but I think we have done a pretty, the coaches have been on us. Been preparing well, the results are coming.”

UT-Tyler has never won a championship before but the Lady Patriots certainly act and play like they’ve been there before.

