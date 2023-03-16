Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms likely for northern East Texas

Strong/Severe Storms are likely for the remainder of the day today. Best chances this evening/early tonight.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Strong/severe storms are likely for portions of East Texas this afternoon, then a line of storms moves through this evening starting over northwest areas, sweeping through all of East Texas overnight.

An ENHANCED RISK for severe storms continues over the northern half of East Texas, including the Tyler/Longview area and a SLIGHT RISK exists for the southern half of East Texas, including the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area.

Isolated strong/severe storms this afternoon are possible and have been occurring already, but the line this evening will move through everyone at some point.

Earliest over the far northwestern areas starting at about 6 p.m., then moving through the entire area overnight.

Pockets of large hail are possible, with best chances over the northwestern areas of East Texas late this afternoon/evening hours.

Wind gusts of 70 mph or more are possible in any of the severe storms that move through.

Please secure any loose object so that they don’t blow away.

Isolated tornadoes, some flash flooding is also possible as rainfall totals may reach 3 inches in a few locations. There are very few major changes from what we were talking about yesterday.

Please be WEATHER ALERT!!!

