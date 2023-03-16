East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live.. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THROUGH TONIGHT... Strong/severe storms are likely for portions of East Texas this afternoon, then a line of storms moves through this evening starting over NW areas, sweeping through all of ETX overnight. An ENHANCED RISK for severe storms continues over the northern ½ of ETX, including the Tyler/Longview area and a SLIGHT RISK exists for the southern ½ of ETX, including the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. Isolated strong/severe storms this afternoon are possible and have been occurring already, but the line this evening will move through everyone at some point. Earliest over the far NW areas starting at about 6 PM, then moving through the entire area overnight. Pockets of large hail are possible, with best chances over the NW areas of ETX late this afternoon/evening hours. Wind gusts of 70 mph or more are possible in any of the severe storms that move through. Please secure any loose object so that they don’t blow away. Isolated tornadoes, some flash flooding are also possible as rainfall totals may reach 3″ in a few locations. There are few major changes from what we were talking about yesterday. Please be WEATHER ALERT!!! As we head into the weekend...cold mornings and cool afternoons are expected under a mostly cloudy sky. A frost is possible on Sunday morning and there is even a chance for a freeze over the northern ½ of East Texas on Monday morning as lows drop into the lower to middle 30s. A warming trend begins on Tuesday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the 60s. Even more so on Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible on Monday afternoon, then a few possible Tuesday and Wednesday as well. A few showers and a few thundershowers are possible next Thursday...but not looking severe at this time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.