Coffee City police chief warns of impersonator making traffic stops

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Coffee City Police Department says they have received several reports that there is a man impersonating an officer in the area.

The alleged impersonator is a white male between the ages of 25 to 35 driving a black Chevrolet Tahoe with red and blue lights. According to police, he has pulled people over in the Tyler and Coffee city areas.

He is described as being 5′6-5′9, and weighs approximately 165-190 pounds. He was wearing a tan and/or brown uniform and identified himself as a Coffee City Police officer.

Chief JohnJay Portillo pointed out that Coffee City Police officers wear dark blue uniforms or solid black uniforms. All officers are easily identified by their badge and their name clearly visible on their uniforms, he said.

Also, Coffee City vehicles are marked with the word “police” on the side of their vehicles and have Texas license plates with the word “exempt” on them.

Not only has there been a Tahoe reported in this kind of incident, but Portillo says they have also received two reports of a white male in a black Dodge Charger pulling people over. He says they do not know if this is the same person, but they ask the public to be on the lookout.

Chief Portillo is asking the public’s help to identify and locate this impersonator. He says anyone who is pulled over by a person identifying themselves as a Coffee City PD officer and is wearing a tan uniform to call 911 immediately.

Chief Portillo can be reached at 903-876-4946.

