WebXtra: East Texas advocates work to keep child abuse awareness at forefront

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UPSHURE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - With so much going on in the world, between the economy, inflation, the war in Ukraine, an East Texas group is working to make sure something very important doesn’t slip through the cracks: Child abuse awareness.

At the regular Upshur County Commissioners Court meeting in Gilmer on Wednesday, a coalition of activists wanted to keep that issue at the forefront.

According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas, more than 61,000 children were served in Texas in 2020.  68,000 in 2021.

Freddie Fitzgerald, a worker at the advocacy center, said it’s an issue that must be addressed no matter what is going on in the world around us.

