UTSA baseball bats come out to shut SFA out on Tuesday

By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA baseball got underway Tuesday when the Jacks would welcome UTSA.

Sporting their Piney Woods black jerseys SFA would look to get some early runs in the first putting runners in scoring position. Barrett Rose with a man on third bounces it to the third baseman who was able to tag the runner.

SFA goes scoreless in the first, but in the second inning with a man on second, SFA catcher Hunter Prescher clocks it sending it halfway to Lufkin, it’s gone and the Jacks go up two to nothing in the second.

But UTSA would answer back throughout the game, eventually blowing the lid on SFA with a nine to three finish over the Jacks.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

