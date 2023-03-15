Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Aaron Rodgers says he intends to play for Jets this coming season

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Aaron Rodgers says his intention is to play for the New York Jets in the coming season as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Green Bay Packers to trade him.

Rodgers made his comments Wednesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. The 39-year-old Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has acknowledged the team granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week. ___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
Longview authorities release name of apartment fire victim
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park

Latest News

Rapper Hurricane Chris, born Christopher Dooley Jr., performs during a taping of BET's "106 and...
Rap artist Hurricane Chris acquitted in man’s death
Kenny Fisher, 70
Livingston man accused of killing friend in shooting
A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Conservative Texas judge weighs challenge to abortion pills
People hold up signs at a news conference on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Houston while protesting...
Texas announces takeover of Houston schools, stirring anger
To show just how dangerous consuming one of them can be, we placed two batteries into slices of...
Here’s what happens to a child’s throat if a battery gets stuck