Report: Flat tire started chase which ended in officer-involved death in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A chase which ended in an officer-involved shooting death in Longview began when the man who was shot was caught driving on a flat tire, according to a report submitted to the state.

Danny Ray Jackson, 47, of Longview, died Sunday following the chase and shooting that morning.

The custodial death report also states Jackson began firing a handgun as he was getting out of his vehicle before it came to a complete stop.

The report, which is submitted to the Texas Attorney General’s Office per protocol, states a White Oak police officer saw Jackson driving west on U.S. 80 at State Highway 42 on a flat left front tire at 3:35 a.m. Jackson made a U-turn in that intersection and the officer tried to make a stop. The report states Jackson refused to stop and drove into the city of Longview.

Before he came to a complete stop at Loop 281 and State Highway 31, Jackson got out of the vehicle and pulled a handgun and began shooting several rounds in an unknown direction. Jackson then ran to a parking lot on the north side of Highway 31, where he turned and pointed the gun at officers, according to the report.

White Oak police, Longview police and DPS troopers fired at Jackson, hitting him twice.

Jackson died at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

