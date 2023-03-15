Harrison County officials looking for missing 24-year-old man

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person.

Jose Roman Teniente, 24, was last seen in the Harleton/Lake Deerwood area of northwest Harrison County. Officials did not say when he was last seen.

He is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. Has black hair and does have facial hair. He has a tattoo on one of his wrists of a sun with a face.

He was either wearing jeans and a black shirt, or khaki pants and a red flannel shirt when last seen. He was wearing tan-colored boots.

If you have any information about where Teniente might be, call Lt. Mack Fuller or Sgt. David Newsom at 903-923-4000. The case number is 23-006174.

