Fort Hood investigating death of female soldier

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators at Fort Hood are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Private Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer who has served with the division for the past 15 months.

“Sadly, the 1st Cavalry Division lost a Trooper Mar. 13,” the post confirmed to KWTX. “Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding her death.”

Officials told KWTX the chain of command is in contact with Basalduaruiz’s family “to keep them updated and provide them all releasable information.”

The army post is also providing support and resources to the trooper’s family and troopers who served with her.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan, commander, 91st Engineer Battalion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. She was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

