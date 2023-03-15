Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Portions of East Texas upgraded to Enhanced Risk

Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible at times later on Thursday, a First Alert Weather Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day.

The majority of East Texas is currently under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk, while our northern counties have been upgraded to an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for potentially significant severe weather. All modes of severe weather will be possible tomorrow, with the main severe threat being damaging gusty winds.

Some large hail up to the size of half-dollars will be possible as well as a few tornadoes. General timing places our storms in two potential rounds tomorrow, the first being in the late afternoon as a few strong to severe storms will be possible well ahead of the main line of activity.

Round two occurs during the evening as a cold front ignites a potent line of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and very heavy rainfall will be possible as this line travels from west to east Thursday night. A few severe storms could persist in Deep East Texas after midnight before skies quickly quiet down behind the cold front.

As is usual with severe wind events, power lines can go down by fallen trees and debris. Please keep your phones charged at all times tomorrow and keep a close eye on updates to the First Alert Weather App.

