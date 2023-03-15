Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

CAUGHT: Video shows fake Door Dash delivery as an attempt to burglarize home in Texas

The woman is described as having a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral...
The woman is described as having a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral tattoo on her wrist.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Texas authorities are searching for burglary suspects pretending to be Door Dash delivery at a residence in the Houston area.

Video shows a woman at a residence from 1:20 to 2:00 a.m. Mar. 5 on Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony Subdivision in Spring where she knocked on the door announcing herself as Door Dash.

Fake Door Dash delivery as an attempt to burglarize home in Texas
Fake Door Dash delivery as an attempt to burglarize home in Texas(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

According to authorities, four men entered the backyard and attempted to gain entry to the home where they caused damage to the exterior part of the residence, but were unable to enter the home.

The woman is described as having a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral tattoo on her wrist.

The five suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

Four men were seen on video attempting to enter the home from the backyard.
Four men were seen on video attempting to enter the home from the backyard.(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

“Please remember to use caution when individuals arrive you are not expecting. Do not open the door to anyone claiming to be from a delivery service unless you are expecting such a delivery and even then, we recommend having them leave the items outside. Legitimate Door Dash drivers are happy to leave the food outside with no need to open the door,” said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone recognizes these individuals or has any information on this incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case # 23A065670.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
David Anderson discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond while wet-sifting gravel at Arkansas'...
Man finds largest diamond so far this year at state park
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
Longview authorities release name of apartment fire victim

Latest News

Overton issues boil notice
City of Overton issues boil water notice
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Kilgore ISD reaches agreement in class-action lawsuit over homestead exemption repeal
Randall Lehman
Eight-time convicted felon sentenced to prison after beating homeless man with metal pipe
Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas
WebXtra: East Texas advocates work to keep child abuse awareness at forefront
Children’s Advocacy Center of Texas
WebXtra: East Texas advocates work to keep child abuse awareness at forefront