Angelina County commissioners vote ‘yes’ to welding manufacture tax abatement request

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners Court unanimously approved a tax abatement agreement with Texas Star Industrial Manufacturing.

Based in Bridge City, Texas, they perform business with the oil and gas and petrochemical industries.

“This was an economic development project that was developed and worked by the City of Lufkin,” said county judge Keith Wright.

The City of Lufkin had previously approved an economic incentive grant in January.

The company will be on Industrial Avenue, occupying a building previously owned by Lufkin Industries.

The abatement includes a 10-year tax abatement that graduates from 100% in the first three years to 30% percent in year ten.

The agreement requires the company will have to expand the facility by investing $4 million and keep at least 75 full-time jobs during the 10 years.

Wright said in today’s meeting it is related to the welding industry and said it’s always a good thing to have more jobs available.

“Any time that we add to our taxpayers, any time we add jobs, we grow economically in the county, and we support that every time we can.”

Before the manufacturing company officially moves forward, a tax abatement agreement has to be approved by Angelina College due to the location being in their tax district. The manufacturing company’s representative was not at today’s meeting.

