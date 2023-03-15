73-year-old Whitehouse cyclist recovering after being hit by vehicle

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known East Texas cyclist is recovering in a Tyler hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened Monday afternoon in the northbound lanes of SH-110 in Whitehouse, right across the street from McDonald’s. Whitehouse police say a woman pulling out of a private driveway failed to see the cyclist and hit him with her vehicle. Police identify the injured man as Robert ‘Bob’ Hebb, 73.

Photo of the accident scene captured Monday afternoon. (KLTV Viewer)

“There’s not much you can say about Bob that would be negative,” said Justin Brown of Simpson’s Fitness and Adventure Sports in Whitehouse, where you’ll find an ever-growing amount of well wishes on a get-well card for Hebb.

“Shoot it straight. Tell like it is. Doesn’t say too much,” said Laurie Simpson, when asked to describe Hebb.

Photos of the longtime cyclist can be found on the walls of the store, where Hebb once worked and now frequents as a customer. Instead of making his usual visits to the shop this week, Hebb is recovering at a Tyler hospital.

Friends say this is actually the second time Hebb has been hit by a vehicle. But just like the last time, they expect Hebb to be back on the road sooner than later - with a new bike, of course.

“He’s got a brand-new bike sitting back in the back. He was he was just in here Thursday,” said Brown. “Bob will pop back. He’s one of the toughest dudes I know.”

Whitehouse police call this an “unfortunate accident” and don’t expect any charges to be filed. At last check, Hebb was awake and alert but still on a ventilator. Family and friends ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.