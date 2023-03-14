Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: City of Longview Kite Festival flies again on Wednesday

Longview Kite Festival
Longview Kite Festival(City of Longview)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was a breeze last year so the City of Longview thought they’d do it again.

They’re holding their Kite Festival at the Lear Park soccer fields. The large open area provides plenty of room for kite flying without getting tangled up with your neighbor. Vendors, food trucks and craft activities will be available at the park. Longview Police will be set up to make child identification CDs for parents, and the city is sponsoring  a Bubble Show at 2 p.m.

It’s being held Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free to attend and remember it’s BYOK. Bring Your Own Kite. And don’t forget the lawn chairs.

