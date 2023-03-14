Tyler Transit to change route for veterans on April 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On April 1, Tyler’s bus route 12 will begin to undergo a change.

The route will use the second entrance into The Village at Cumberland Park and go north every half hour.

The assistant transit manager, Jake Hooter, says that this new route will better help veterans arrive at The Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Our previous route, our bus stop was on other side of the road from where the veterans affairs office is. So we feel this is going to be more convenient and safer for our passengers that are utilizing the veterans office,” said Hooter.

Tyler Transit will also move signage and bus stops across Centennial Parkway to the north side before April 1.

According to the City of Tyler, this change is a test route which the city will continue to evaluate and receive feedback on from the community.

Veterans who use their Rose Card can also receive half-off of their bus fare.

