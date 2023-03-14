Tyler barber holds raffle for tickets to Patrick Mahomes event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ken Mass, owner of Mass Connections barber shop in Tyler, spoke to KLTV on Tuesday about his ticket raffle.

Mass said he has 15 tickets to the Pat Mahomes speaking event on April 1, and they will be raffled off to East Texas teens who have done well in school this year.

“For the kids that got an A or a B average, and 80 percent attendance,” Mass said.

According to Mass, any student in grades six through 12 can enter the raffle, no matter their location. “If you go to any school around, you could be in another county, whatever, just send me a picture of your report card, we’re gonna take care of you,” he said.

Report cards can be submitted either by visiting Mass Connections in Tyler, or by reaching Mass by phone at 903-258-7075.

