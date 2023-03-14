Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler barber holds raffle for tickets to Patrick Mahomes event

Ken Mass, owner of Mass Connections barber shop in Tyler, spoke to KLTV on Tuesday about his ticket raffle.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ken Mass, owner of Mass Connections barber shop in Tyler, spoke to KLTV on Tuesday about his ticket raffle.

Mass said he has 15 tickets to the Pat Mahomes speaking event on April 1, and they will be raffled off to East Texas teens who have done well in school this year.

“For the kids that got an A or a B average, and 80 percent attendance,” Mass said.

According to Mass, any student in grades six through 12 can enter the raffle, no matter their location. “If you go to any school around, you could be in another county, whatever, just send me a picture of your report card, we’re gonna take care of you,” he said.

Report cards can be submitted either by visiting Mass Connections in Tyler, or by reaching Mass by phone at 903-258-7075.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Figueroa
Athens woman accused of killing 4-year-old son
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Sir Ricardel Ortiz, Israel Allen Ortiz and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock
3 charged in connection with shooting Saturday night in Smith County
Investigators examine truck involved in shooting.
Longview man dead after vehicle chase, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Longview Kite Festival
WebXtra: City of Longview Kite Festival flies again on Wednesday
WebXtra: City of Longview Kite Festival flies again on Wednesday
Ken Mass, owner of Mass Connections barber shop in Tyler, spoke to KLTV on Tuesday about his...
Tyler barber holds raffle for Pat Mahomes event tickets