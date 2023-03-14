Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Lady Jacks to Host Texas State Thursday Night in the WNIT

The SFA Ladyjacks beat Montana State 60-53 this afternoon. The team came back from a halftime...
The SFA Ladyjacks beat Montana State 60-53 this afternoon. The team came back from a halftime deficit of 9. They won In front of over 1,000 area students on education Day.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - March Madness getting underway this week, and the stage has been set for the SFA Lady Jack’s basketball team who will be hosting Texas State this Thursday night at home at 6:30 pm.

It is the first round of the 2023 Women’s National invitation tournament, and yes it will be in Nac at the Sawmill Thursday night at 6:30.

