Rep. Landgraf co-authors two bills related to Fentanyl crisis

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Rep. Brooks Landgraf is a co-author of two bills that if passed would increase law enforcement’s response to the fentanyl crisis and create harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

“I’m working hard this session to pass House Bill 6 and House Bill 7,” Landgraf said. “We need to increase penalties and empower law enforcement to fend off this crisis. I’m thankful state leaders like Speaker Phelan and Governor Abbott agrees that we must act now to protect Texas communities from the ever-growing fentanyl threat. Ultimately, however, the burden of this fight is going to fall on parents and families, on friends and neighbors. It is up to all of us to be aware and keep each other safe.”

If passed into law, House Bill 6 would impose severe and swift punishment for fentanyl-related crimes in Texas. Fentanyl makers, smugglers, and dealers could face up to 10 years in prison, even for small quantities.

House Bill 7 would establish the Legislative Border Safety Oversight Committee to provide recommendations guiding the state’s border safety policies and oversight over a newly-proposed Border Protection Unit. HB 7 would also ensure that the state’s border security operations receive the necessary funding and legal support to handle border-related legal matters.

