Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced a new property tax plan that he says would provide billions in relief, particularly to senior citizens and disabled homestead owners.

The announcement came at a press conference Tuesday morning where he introduced Senate Bill 3, joint-authored by 31 senators, which offers a $70,000 ISD Homestead Exemption for as many as 5.72 million homesteads, a 75 percent increase from the current $40,000 exemption. According to Patrick, SB3 also touts a total of $100,000 in homestead exemptions to 2.07 million over-65 or disabled homeowners.

