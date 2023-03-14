Longview authorities release name of apartment fire victim

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in an apartment fire last week.

Timothy Allen Finley, 59, of Longview, died in a fire that began in his unit at the Maverick apartment complex on Gilmer Road at 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Finley was rescued from the unit and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Longview Fire Department said the fire was contained to the kitchen area of an upstairs apartment with some smoke and water damage to adjacent apartments. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with on-the-scene resources, but not before an estimated $50,000 of damage to the structure.

Previous reporting:

1 killed in Longview apartment fire

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.