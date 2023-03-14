Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Longview authorities release name of apartment fire victim

Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in an apartment fire last week.

Timothy Allen Finley, 59, of Longview, died in a fire that began in his unit at the Maverick apartment complex on Gilmer Road at 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Finley was rescued from the unit and taken to a local hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson for the Longview Fire Department said the fire was contained to the kitchen area of an upstairs apartment with some smoke and water damage to adjacent apartments. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire with on-the-scene resources, but not before an estimated $50,000 of damage to the structure.

Previous reporting:

1 killed in Longview apartment fire

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Figueroa
Athens woman accused of killing 4-year-old son
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Sir Ricardel Ortiz, Israel Allen Ortiz and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock
3 charged in connection with shooting Saturday night in Smith County
Investigators examine truck involved in shooting.
Longview man dead after vehicle chase, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Senate Bill 2 is discussed by Texas Senate Monday
Senate Bill 2 is discussed by Texas Senate Monday
Senate Bill 2 passes Texas Senate
Senate Bill 2 passes Texas Senate
Texas Capitol
Texas Senate passes bill restoring felony penalty to illegal voting
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F