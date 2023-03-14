Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, thunderstorms likely on Thursday

A nice Wednesday is expected. Strong/Severe Storms are likely on Thursday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we head into Wednesday, we are looking for a cool start and a mild afternoon under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Thursday has now been declared a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Two rounds of storms are possible.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

The first during the afternoon and the second during the evening and overnight hours.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, (2/5) or a 15 percent chance of significant severe weather. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a greater risk indicated before Thursday arrives. Stay tuned for that possibility.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

The Tornado, Hail, and Flash Flooding Risks are all in the medium category and the Strong/Thunderstorm Wind is HIGH.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Winds of 70 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes, pockets of large hail and some flash flooding as rainfall totals may exceed 2 inches within a 6-hour period in some locations.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

As we head into Friday morning, the rain/storms move over Deep East Texas and finally out of ETX by late morning.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

Friday afternoon looks to be partly cloudy and very windy, as well as much cooler. Please be Weather Alert on Thursday.

First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV/KTRE)

