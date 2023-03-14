Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Day for Thursday Afternoon Through Thursday Night
A nice Wednesday is expected. Strong/Severe Storms are likely on Thursday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into Wednesday, we are looking for a cool start and a mild afternoon under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Thursday has now been declared a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe thunderstorms are expected. Two rounds of storms are possible. The first during the afternoon and the second during the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, (2/5) or a 15% chance of significant severe weather. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a greater risk indicated before Thursday arrives. Stay tuned for that possibility. The Tornado, Hail, and Flash Flooding Risks are all in the medium category and the Strong/Thunderstorm Wind is HIGH. Winds of 70 mph are possible along with isolated tornadoes, pockets of large hail and some flash flooding as rainfall totals may exceed 2″ within a 6 hour period in some locations. As we head into Friday morning, the rain/storms move over Deep East Texas and finally out of ETX by late morning. Friday afternoon looks to be partly cloudy and very windy, as well as much cooler. Please be Weather Alert on Thursday. Frosty mornings are possible on Saturday and Sunday mornings with low temperatures expected to be in the middle 30s. We warm up a bit on Monday and Tuesday with a few showers possible each day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Figueroa
Athens woman accused of killing 4-year-old son
Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Sir Ricardel Ortiz, Israel Allen Ortiz and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock
3 charged in connection with shooting Saturday night in Smith County
Investigators examine truck involved in shooting.
Longview man dead after vehicle chase, officer-involved shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winds, thunderstorms likely on Thursday
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Strong/Severe Thunderstorms are likely on Thursday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips