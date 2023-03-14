Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Dallas teens riding stolen horses struck by vehicle; one killed, two injured

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A 14-year-old rider died, and the two other riders, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, were hospitalized in stable condition after the driver of a vehicle collided with the three teenagers allegedly riding stolen horses.

The deadly collision happened at about 5:30 a.m. on March 14 at Great Trinity Forest and Julius Schepps Freeway.

Dallas Police said a “preliminary investigation determined the three riders appear to be juveniles and the horses were stolen.”

One horse died at the scene, another was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian. The third horse was injured but is expected to live, police said.

The driver involved in the collision did not leave and remained at the location until officers arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected to be filed against the driver, police further said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson
Mother of Athens woman accused of killing her 4-year-old son arrested
A woman is hospitalized after teenagers and first responders pulled her from a car submerged in...
Bullard teens, first responders rescue woman from car submerged in pond
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick introduces $16.5B property tax plan aimed at senior, disabled citizens
Maverick Apartments complex in Longview.
Longview authorities release name of apartment fire victim
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’

Latest News

Legislative bill filled requiring state gaming compact with Governor and three Texas tribes
Legislative bill filed requiring state gaming compact with governor, 3 Texas tribes
Longview Sidewalk Projects
Longview working to install more sidewalks sidewalks citywide
Angelina County welding manufacture
Angelina County commissioners vote ‘yes’ to welding manufacture tax abatement request
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill
Azalea And Spring Flower Trail
New ways available to see Tyler Azalea and Spring Flower Trail this year