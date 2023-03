DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - NFL.com reports the Dallas Cowboys are acquiring five-time Pro Bowler Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

The cornerback was Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and a two-time All-Pro.

The Cowboys will be his fourth team in as many years.

