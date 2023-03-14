Angelina baseball drops one at home to Alvin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College Roadrunners welcomed the Alvin Community College Dolphins Monday afternoon.

In the top of the ninth with two outs and a man on third, Alvin was leading seven to two. The dolphins hit a line drive into rightfield, scoring the runner on third, to make it eight to two Alvin. The next batter lined to the shortstop, sending the Roadrunners to their final at bat.

Down by six runs, and after a hit, an error and a walk, Angelina found themselves with the bases loaded, no outs in the bottom of the ninth. Dylan Bourgeois at the plate hit it into a fielder’s choice, scoring the runner on third to make it eight to three. Angelina was still in a good position to rally, with two men on and one out, until the next two batters went down on Ks to end the game.

Alvin won it eight to three on 12 hits and two errors. Angelina with 10 hits and no errors. Following the game, Roadrunners Head Coach Jeff Livin spoke to East Texas Sports.

“It’s one of those midweek games,” he said. “We want to get some guys some playing time, so did Alvin, but now you go out here and you grind, you got these guys that are battling all year long and working, and you’ve kind of got your starting nine, so you play these games, and you give some people some chances and see how they do, and we held our own. We just couldn’t get the runners across when we got them in scoring position.”

He took a moment to describe how the Roadrunners have been doing so far.

He said, ”Been up and down. Been really up and down. It’s mostly we just haven’t found our identity, offensively. I think the guys are pressing a little bit, trying. They want it bad. They’re working hard. We just got to put things together and relax and play the rest of the season out and get ourselves back in the conference race.”

And, Angelina will be back at home this Wednesday to take on Paris.

