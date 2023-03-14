Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – The remains of a Roman aristocrat and 61 other people were unearthed by archaeologists in northern England.

The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.

Her skeleton, along with her jewelry, was found in a “very rare” lead-lined coffin at the hidden cemetery in the City of Leeds last year.

Archaeologists found men, women and 23 children at the previously unknown archeological site.

Archaeologists hope the 1,600-year-old cemetery could help them understand the important and largely undocumented transition between the fall of the Roman Empire in about 400 BC and the establishment of the later Anglo-Saxon kingdoms.

