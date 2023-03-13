2 injured in fire at Longview apartment

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have been injured following an apartment fire on March 12.

One person was treated for severe smoke inhalation and the other sustained injuries resulting from jumping from the second floor window. Both were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The fire occurred around 3 a.m. at a duplex on the 100 block of Jewel Drive.

When the Longview Fire Department arrived there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

No other injuries have been reported but six people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire caused an estimated $54,000 dollars in damage.

