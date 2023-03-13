Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

TVCC’s Lady Cardinals Abby Cater named Region XIV tournament MVP after win over Blinn

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Trinity Valley men’s and women’s teams won the Region XIV tournament and the MVP award for the woman’s tournament was given to Abby Cater.

In the game against Blinn she scored 19 points and was a major player in their two point victory. Despite her achievements and great performances she insists that winning as a team is much more important than winning as an individual.

“This was our one mission and we weren’t going to let anyone stop us from getting what we came here to get” said Cater.

Although the Lady Cardinals were down by 14 in the half Cater says her teammates refusal to lower the intensity is what gave them an edge over Blinn.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators examine truck involved in shooting.
Longview man dead after vehicle chase, officer-involved shooting
Sir Ricardel Ortiz, Israel Allen Ortiz and Jakeithon Marcilous Medlock
3 charged in connection with shooting Saturday night in Smith County
This 10-inch pot is really heavy!
East Texas Kitchen Care: Hacks to bring your rusty cast iron back to life
Wreck on Railroad Avenue
TRAFFIC ALERT: DPS responds to rollover wreck on Railroad Avenue in Mt. Enterprise

Latest News

Molly Mwamba
State-bound Arp powerlifter talks about the confidence the sport has given her
Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning The Players Championship golf tournament, Sunday,...
Scheffler turns in masterpiece at Sawgrass to win Players
Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in...
March Madness: Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue the 1 seeds
FILE -The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament