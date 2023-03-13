TVCC’s Lady Cardinals Abby Cater named Region XIV tournament MVP after win over Blinn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Trinity Valley men’s and women’s teams won the Region XIV tournament and the MVP award for the woman’s tournament was given to Abby Cater.

In the game against Blinn she scored 19 points and was a major player in their two point victory. Despite her achievements and great performances she insists that winning as a team is much more important than winning as an individual.

“This was our one mission and we weren’t going to let anyone stop us from getting what we came here to get” said Cater.

Although the Lady Cardinals were down by 14 in the half Cater says her teammates refusal to lower the intensity is what gave them an edge over Blinn.

