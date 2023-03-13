Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! After last night’s cold front, I am sure you have noticed it was quite a bit cooler this afternoon with most in the 60s during the usual “heat” of the day. Skies will remain partly cloudy for most of the overnight hours, but we’ll see better clearing to the skies by late tomorrow morning. Despite some decent sunshine tomorrow, northerly winds will keep our highs fairly mild in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds increase on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance tracks overhead. This disturbance could aid in the development of a few light showers, but coverage for now does not look great. We’ll see a big jump in temperatures on Wednesday thanks to more sunshine and south winds, so expect highs to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s areawide. Thursday afternoon will trend fairly warm as well, but changes will soon return to East Texas as yet another cold front is set to move in Thursday night, which means showers and storms are once again back on the table for Thursday PM through Friday AM. It is still too far out for any specifics on severe threats, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep an eye on the forecast. Looks like the rain will end early on Friday, meaning dry but much cooler weather for St. Patrick’s Day.

