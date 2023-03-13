Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
State-bound Arp powerlifter talks about the confidence the sport has given her

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - Arp senior Molly Mwamba is not only a cheerleader for the Tigers but is also a state-bound powerlifter. Her first season in the sport has given her the confidence she needs to compete at a high level.

“It definitely helped build my confidence in myself because I always felt not that strong, and then it just of built upon that. I’ve grown, of course you don’t want to go into it being cocky so I’m trying to be as humble as I can be and just do my best because that’s all I can do” said Mwamba.

She’s expected to compete in the state powerlifting meet later in the month.

