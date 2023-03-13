Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man pleads guilty to hitting wife with fireplace mantel

Rodrick McDaniel (Source: Angelina County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man accused of beating his wife with multiple objects and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy has plead guilty.

Rodrick McDaniel plead guilty on Monday to assault of a public servant and four counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested in 2019 after he used a a fireplace mantel, a laptop, and a broom to hit his wife and then assaulted the Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputy who was trying to restrain him.

McDaniel was given a sentence of seven years deferred adjudication on all charges. The sentences will be served concurrently. One of his victims asked for a lighter sentence.

Previous reporting:

Sheriff’s office: Lufkin man hit wife with fireplace mantel, assaulted deputy

