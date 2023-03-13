Hotel Ritual on the road to recovery after catching fire

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Hotel Ritual in Jacksonville is in the process of rebuilding after catching fire in June of 2022.

Fire officials say the fire started in the basement due to an electrical issue. Five people were injured during the incident.

Whitney Graham is the owner of the hotel and says this was the first time a fire had occurred on the ninety-year-old property.

“I know people, everybody goes through different things and this is part of my journey and I was just so thankful that everybody was out. That was my first thought and it’s just been thankful for our lives ever since.”

There were damages to the whole interior and top portion of the building except for the masonry. So the road to recovery didn’t have to start from scratch.

“That’s one of the amazing things. They were saying it was really amazing wood and amazing craftsmanship and so that’s a testament to why it’s still standing.” said Graham.

The rebuilding process is divided up into five stages. The first phase was the surgical demolition of the fire damage. They removed the third floor and they are now on to phase two.

“We removed the second half of the second floor. And then we removed all of the contents and all of the interior walls that were not historical iconic pieces. And then we were able to go back now with the new wood and rebuild the second floor and put a roof on it.”

Graham says the fire did not affect the carriage house which is located at the backside of the property. They plan to reopen that amenity in the next two to four weeks. But for now, the main mansion is still under construction.

“It’s been the most challenging time in our lives for sure. I just try to have the utmost faith and not look very much further ahead, have the big picture at heart and I feel very honored to be able to watch this process myself.”

Graham adds that the community has come together in support for the business ever since the day of the fire. The Hotel also has a restaurant in the downtown area where they receive frequent customers.

The construction is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. But Graham says they might be able to finish sooner, as early as the end of the summer, since construction is going at a record pace.

