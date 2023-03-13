Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Federal Judge in Amarillo holds hearing on fate of abortion-pill

An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval...
An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval of an abortion drug.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo Federal Judge has scheduled the first hearing this week for a case to undo approval of an abortion drug.

The hearing will allow lawyers for the Justice Department and the company that makes the drug and groups that challenge the drug to argue their position before the U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

The lawsuit is seeking to revoke Food and Drug Administrations approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in a medication abortion.

According to a release, Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit in November on behalf of four antiabortion medical organizations and four doctors who say they have treated patients with mifepristone.

The FDA has repeatedly deemed the two-step medication abortion protocol to be safe and effective. Although, the lawsuit argues that the regulatory agency never should have approved mifepristone back in 2000, claiming the government purposely ignored what the plaintiffs contend are harmful side effects.

