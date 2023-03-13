Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family continues search for missing Garrison man

The search for 31-year-old Don’Tavia Bryant of Garrison is entering its third week, as he went missing on Feb. 26. He was last seen at a Bossier City Casino.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The search for 31-year-old Don’Tavia Bryant of Garrison is entering its third week, as he went missing on Feb. 26. He was last seen at a Bossier City Casino.

“Don’tavia is genuine. He’s a people person. He’s a mama’s boy,” said Shereba Bryant as she described her son.

Bryant reported her son missing on March 1st, and the last time she saw him was on Feb. 24.

“After the time passed, and I realized that something was wrong, because usually he does contact someone and his family,” said Bryant.

Bryant has been sharing every day online, asking for help to find her son.

“We can tell when a family is trying to do it on their own, and that’s really what pushed us to want to reach out to them,” said the founder of the Dock Ellis Foundation, Jasmine Ellis.

They dedicate time and resources to help minority communities find missing persons, in hopes of bringing them back home.

“We want everybody to look at this: is that he is somebody’s child. He may be an adult to you, but that’s [Bryant’s] baby,” said Ellis.

Bryant said all she wants for Don’Tavia is to be back where he belongs with his three daughters.

“They’re daddy’s girls, and he loves them to death, and he has that bond with them. So, it’s kind of devastating for all of us,” said Bryant.

The family of Don’tavia Bryant and the Dock Ellis Foundation is seeking Information on the case, and Bossier City officials have requested that anyone with details call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip online here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

