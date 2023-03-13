East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy skies are expected this evening and overnight tonight with below normal temperatures expected. Increasing Clouds on Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible during the afternoon hours. Mostly Sunny skies on Wednesday with warmer temperatures expected. On Thursday, there is a chance, once again, for showers and isolated strong/severe thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours. A Cold front is likely late on Thursday night, bringing with it some very chilly air back to East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed All of East Texas in a 15% chance (Slight Risk- 2 out of 5) for strong/severe storms, so at this time, we are keeping the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for Thursday. A First Alert Weather Day MAY be needed. Morning rain on Friday will be possible as the front moves through the entire area. Low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are likely to be in the mid-30s, so a FROST is possible both mornings. This doesn’t appear to be a significant frost, but some frost is possible. At the present time, it appears that the temperatures across East Texas will remain below normal for the most part. We will continue to monitor the chances for thunderstorms on Thursday and frosty mornings over the weekend for you and update you often. Please stay tuned.

