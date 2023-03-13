Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Athens woman accused of killing 4-year-old son

Monica Figueroa
Monica Figueroa(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens woman is accused of using a “edged weapon” to murder her 4-year-old son.

On Monday, Monica Figueroa, 43, was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Grayson Hurt. According to a report by Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Athens police officers responded to a call from a residence in the 300 block of Mitchell Street. The caller, Figueroa’s mother, said she feared Figueroa had hurt the boy. When officers arrived, they found the boy dead and partially covered with a blanket inside the residence.

An initial investigation found that the boy had been killed by an edged weapon, but a full autopsy has been ordered.

Figueroa is awaiting arraignment in the Henderson County Jail. Hillhouse said the investigation is ongoing.

