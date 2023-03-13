1 dead in Angelina County nightclub shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A person is dead following a nightclub shooting in Angelina County Sunday.

According to Sheriff’s Office Captain Alton Lenderman, deputies responded to the 400 block of Charlton Road around 3:30 a.m. in reference to shots being fired. Deputies found a large group at the Cabbage Patch club and one person dead.

According to Lenderman, the victim is a resident of the Jasper area.

Lenderman said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.

